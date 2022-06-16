PDP Is Afraid Of Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Tinubu Campaign Spokesperson

BBola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is terrified of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023.

Tinubu Campaign spokesperson Bayo Onanuga accused the PDP of misinformation in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

Last Monday, when delegates voted, the “scaremongering campaign” began on the conference grounds in Eagle Square, he added.

Despite the fact that the mischief was put out before it could spread, Onanuga stated that the PDP has “continued to feed the flames of religious mistrust in Nigeria.”

The veteran journalist said nearly three weeks after “it breached the power rotation principle” which ought to return power to the south, the PDP dithers over the choice of a running mate for its candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Onanuga informed the public that all the anti-muslim articles since Tinubu won the 2023 ticket are mostly products of PDP machine.

“Only PDP can be mortally afraid of a muslim-muslim ticket as it is most likely to disrupt its 2023 election permutation, the way it upset its ancestral party, the National Republican Convention in 1993, when MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe won handily,” he said.

Onanuga said the fear of APC and its candidate has been fuelling national antagonisms against a matter beyond the purview of the 1999 constitution.

The former News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) chief insists the country’s constitution did not make religion a factor in seeking elective positions.

He said Chapter VI, Part I, Section 131 states that a person may be qualified for election into the office of the president if a citizen by birth, has attained the age of 35 years and is a member of a party.

Onanuga added that when people introduce religion into a secular activity, they can only plan to tear Nigeria apart via a holy war.

The spokesman urged Nigerians to “disregard the PDP red-herring campaign and refuse to swallow it hook, line and sinker”.

His post added that the country needs a formidable team, either Christian or Muslim, to lead its 200 million people driven by a vision of national development.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/16/2023-pdp-afraid-of-muslim-muslim-ticket-tinubu-campaign/

