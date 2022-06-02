PDP Supporter Collapses At Party Secretariat As Atiku Receives Certificate (Pic)

Confusion As PDP Supporter Collapses At Party Secretariat As Atiku Receives Certificate Of Return In Abuja

A yet to be identified supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, collapsed at the party secretariat, in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, on Wednesday

The man, who was said to be between 60 and 65 years of age, lost consciousness at the ceremony organised by the PDP to hand over the certificate of return to Atiku.

He was said to have succumbed to the harsh conditions inside the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the Wadata Plaza national secretariat of the party that was filled beyond capacity by the party faithful.

A large number of people were at the event to witness the exercise, overwhelming the air conditioning system in the hall and causing extreme heat.

Some people had been heard complaining that they felt dizzy before the incident.

The development caused panic among those close to the door in the hall as he was quickly rushed outside.

He was made to sit at the security post where concerned individuals tried to revive him by pouring water and using a hand-held rechargeable fan to provide air for him.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/06/01/confusion-pdp-supporter-collapses-party-secretariat-atiku-receives-certificate-return

