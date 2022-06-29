Peace In Borno State: Chief Of Defence Staff Reassures Nigerians

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

We will not celebrate the new peace in Borno State until all states have peace and all citizens receive Justice – Chief of Defence Staff

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVxPvfiAcjU

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: