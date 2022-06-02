People Asked To Sweep INEC Office In Anambra Before Registration For Voters Card

So I went to INEC office in amawobia this morning since 8:00 and according to them they don’t start till 9:00 that’s not even the issue.

This people brought out the brooms and told us to sweep the office that whoever sweeps will get theirs done first ��‍♀️��‍♀️



https://mobile.twitter.com/KeksKatie/status/1531544798309629952

Please they are collecting N1000 for voters registration in Nnewi North Local Government

Please let’s raise awareness against it

#StopTheExtortion #SayNoToindirectDisenfranchisement

#NnewiNorth



https://mobile.twitter.com/nwaeke_poly/status/1531982457318277120

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related