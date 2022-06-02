People Asked To Sweep INEC Office In Anambra Before Registration For Voters Card

So I went to INEC office in amawobia this morning since 8:00 and according to them they don’t start till 9:00 that’s not even the issue.
This people brought out the brooms and told us to sweep the office that whoever sweeps will get theirs done first ��♀️��♀️
https://mobile.twitter.com/KeksKatie/status/1531544798309629952
Please they are collecting N1000 for voters registration in Nnewi North Local Government
Please let’s raise awareness against it
#StopTheExtortion #SayNoToindirectDisenfranchisement
#NnewiNorth
https://mobile.twitter.com/nwaeke_poly/status/1531982457318277120