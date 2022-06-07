Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar React To APC Presidential Primary

Peter Obi (LP)
Dear Nigerian Youths, as you listen to the aspirants of the ruling party jostle for their party’s ticket, think and ask if they can offer tomorrow what they could not provide in 7 years; and if you are doing better than you were seven years ago. -PO
#getyourpvc.
SOURCE
Atiku Abubakar (PDP)
The APC can gloss over everything, but not its scorecard for the mandate Nigerians gave to the party. The 2023 elections will be a referendum on the failed policies of the administration. -AA
SOURCE