Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar React To APC Presidential Primary

Peter Obi (LP)

Dear Nigerian Youths, as you listen to the aspirants of the ruling party jostle for their party’s ticket, think and ask if they can offer tomorrow what they could not provide in 7 years; and if you are doing better than you were seven years ago. -PO

#getyourpvc.



SOURCE

Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

The APC can gloss over everything, but not its scorecard for the mandate Nigerians gave to the party. The 2023 elections will be a referendum on the failed policies of the administration. -AA



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related