https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKNWVipL8pw

“Peter Obi Carry Me Dey Go” – Northern Labour Party Men Sing And Dance (Video)

Labour party male members from Northern Nigeria were captured dancing and singing “Peter Obi Carry Me Dey Go” during their party meeting, IGBERETV reports.

Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of Labour Party.



https://igberetvnews.com/1422112/peter-obi-carry-dey-go-northern-labour-party-men-sing-dance-video/

