Peter Obi Eating In Bigard Memorial Seminary’s Refectory In 2015 (Throwback Photo)

Meanwhile, this poster is a priest now

Sometime in 2015 at BIGARD MEMORIAL SEMINARY ENUGU…

I could remember vividly that very DAY after Morning Mass, Peter Obi unknown to the Rector and college of Formators, followed the students to the refectory for breakfast. The amazement that filled the refectory was mind blowing. We all paused to watch him dissect his ọkpa with pap to cap it. Fr. Ukoro Igwe Our Rector couldn’t believe it.

Believe you me, Peter Obi is no sycophant whatsoever.

Peter Obi is Peter Obi any day anywhere. Speak of simplicity, he is a synonym. Speak of Humility and Meekness, his name pops up already.

If there is anyone to fix Nigeria, it can only be Peter Obi.

Get your PVC and do what is right by your generations yet to come.

Nigeria needs him more than he needs Nigeria.

GO and verify



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0VMfbzeFhen9TgsNDXEhcADQUwpud9ZzhqaXCQMcc5NoQMSM7tnHaYBJLE2LYW9Sgl&id=100001583809656

