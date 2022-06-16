Peter Obi: I Have Not Issued Any Statement In Reply To Fr. Mbaka’s Comment

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has started that he had not issued any statement to Fr. Ejike Mbaka outburst on him.

Obi in a statement by his Media Adviser Mr. Valentine Obienyem, said he has not made any statement on Mbaka attack on him.

Presidency: I’ll run again, says Yahaya Bello

APC group asks Tinubu to pick Niger gov as running mate

“Our attention have been drawn to a statement credited to Mr. Peter Obi as his reply to Fr. Ejike Mbaka. We wish to state for the record that Mr. Peter Obi did not and is not planning to issue any reply.

“We advise that any medium trying to publish such an unsigned letter should clarify its authenticity from Mr. Obi’s Media Office” he said.

Mbaka had said former Vice President Abubakar Atiku had shown that he is ready to run for the highest office in the land because he and Obi are no longer on a joint ticket.

“Peter Obi has a mouthful, he has nowhere to go unless he kneels down on the Adoration altar.”

He accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party of insulting the holy spirit.

Mbaka claimed that he helped Obi return to the governorship seat in Anambra State, “but he did not come to thank God”.

“Who doesn’t spend his money eating what you want to support? Do you want people to starve? If he becomes president, he will close our ministry. If Igbo people are looking for a representative in Nigeria, not the kind of person Peter Obi is.”

“Whoever refuses to donate to the church should be the president?”

Hours after the news went viral, a statement went into circulation that Obi had replied him.

https://dailytrust.com/i-have-not-replied-mbakas-outburst-says-peter-obi

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related