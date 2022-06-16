Peter Obi Is Not Stingy – A Rebuttal To Fr Mbaka’s Claims (Photos)

News Flying around about Fr Mbaka Calling Peter Obi Stingy because he refused to donate to Adoration….

Well, Peter Obi simply asked for a physical project to invest in, which it seems Fr Mbaka didn’t have any going on at the time.

There are people with principles and definitely won’t go against them no matter what…

Peter Obi is one!

Peter Obi is not the type of politician that shares money around, he dey invest in wetin he see.

Same Peter Obi donated One hundred Million to Bishop Shanahan hospital in Nnsuka and same to TASUED University.

Fr Mbaka has his opinion; he is Human after all�

Whatever he says won’t affect us our resolution… We are tired of rubbish and we are cognitive beings…

I remain OBIdient!

