Peter Obi Leaves For Egypt To Study Their System (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I just departed for Egypt on a 3-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria. In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors. -PO

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1536705776588402690

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: