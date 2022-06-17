Peter Obi Offered Me Money To Support Him, I Rejected It — Deji Adeyanju

Peter Obi Offered Me Money To Support Him, I Rejected It — Adeyanju Lambasts Supporters Of Labour Party Presidential Candidate Who Accused Him Of Sycophancy | Sahara Reporters.

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has lambasted some of the supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, who accused him of having received bribes for criticising the politician.

Adeyanju had in several tweets called out Obi’s supporters, describing them as ‘crazy online fans’ who go about bullying others, especially those who are against Obi’s candidacy.

Obi had announced his departure from Nigeria to Egypt to understudy the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors.

However, Adeyanju took to his Twitter handle to condemn this move, noting that it had come at the wrong time. He stated that Obi should have been on his way to Ekiti to support the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the election.

Adeyanju, in other tweets, also condemned Obi’s political strategies as he advised him to form an alliance with Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party for election victory against the candidates of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party. He also advised Obi to avoid online campaigns.

The activist had come under fire for uttering such statements but he insisted that Obi had declared his intention to run for a public office and public office holders are subject to criticism.

Meanwhile, some supporters of Obi accused Adeyanju of having received bribes which allegedly fuelled some of his criticisms of their preferred candidate.

Reacting in a now-deleted tweet, Adeyanju debunked the allegation, adding that he met with Obi recently and the latter offered him money which he rejected.

His tweet reads, “To the supporters of Obi saying may be I got alert that is why I’m now criticizing him, go and ask him; I meet him recently. He offered me money and rejected it. I told him money has never been my problem and can never be my problem. Na we dey even bring money to support people.”

Adeyanju, in another tweet, said he deleted the tweet because it was not necessary as he advised Obi’s supporters to focus on how to sell their candidate without resorting to bullying or insulting others online.

He tweeted, “Had to just delete those tweets. Completely unnecessary. You all should just market Peter Obi without insulting anyone. Also, accept criticisms from those who criticize him. Try to win people over with strong arguments and not insults.”

He also explained that not everyone who criticises a candidate has been paid for doing such.



