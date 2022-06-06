Peter Obi Or Sampson Uchenna Charles: Who Is LP’s Presidential Candidate?

Labour Party on Wednesday made history as the first political party to produce a presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

A businessman in the petroleum sector,

Sampson Uchenna Charles, represented by the Deputy National Youth Leader of his Campaign Organisation, Aminu Bello, submitted his form at the Headquarters of the LP with a promise to radically transform national security architecture and “settle all labour disputes in Nigeria.”

He was joined by many supporters that came to submit the form at the party secretariat in Abuja, as part of fulfilling all procedures of nomination and expression of interest for the office of the President.

Charles who returned his N30 million form to the Labour Party and was received by its Chairman, Julius Abure,

said Nigeria deserved the best from her government and not the spate of insecurity and elongated labour issues that undermined the human resources in the country.

The Director-General of the Charles Presidential Campaign Organization,

Dr. Damsump Danjuma, who read a speech on his behalf maintained that he would radically transform Nigeria, security architecture to work for the people.

He said, “I respectfully urge you our comrades to ensure that our votes count in the 2023 elections and that the Labour Party remains our choice.

“The LP government will tackle every labour dispute that has to do with Nigerians and workers with utmost respect and sincerity. There will be a radical transformation of our security and intelligence architecture.

“I will ensure adequate remuneration and welfare of the Nigerian worker and advance the overhauls of our decade infrastructure, especially power, roads, railway etc to boasts economic and entrepreneurial drives nationally.

https://punchng.com/2023-oil-mogul-emerges-labour-party-sole-presidential-candidate/

Or

Peter Obi declared winner of Labour Party presidential primary

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, has been declared the winner of the Labour Party (LP) presidential primary.

The former Anambra governor won the LP presidential primary, which took place in Asaba, Delta state, on Monday.

He was declared winner of the primary around 4:50pm.

Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy, Eragbe Anselm, national youth leader of LP, as well as Olubusola Olufolake, had earlier stepped down from the presidential race.

On Friday, the former Anambra governor joined LP, hours after announcing the resignation of his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said his decision to join LP aligns with the interest of Nigerians across different sectors, adding that he wants to take the country from consumption to production.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family,” Obi had said.

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-peter-obi-declared-winner-of-labour-party-presidential-primary/amp

