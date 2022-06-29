Peter Obi Reacts After Young Man Carved A Photo Of His Face On His Head (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWjZprzeEls

Former Anambra State Governor and Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed gratitude to the young man who carved a photo of him on his head to show his support for him ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In The Post he made on his Verified Twitter handle, Peter Obi shared a video of the young man, with the caption – “Thank you all for all you do.”

In The Viral Video, As Sighted By NaijaCover, The barber was seen as he carved the face of Peter Obi on the young man’s head, with the inscription – “Peter Obi 2023.”

As Soon as Peter Obi made the post, many took to the comments section to express their support for him, and also appreciate him for acknowledging the support that the youths are giving him.

Since Peter Obi declared his intention to join the 2023 presidential race, he has become quite popular among Nigerian youths. Many youths say that the country needs a young leader who will come into power and understand the plight and suffering of the youths, and that Peter Obi is the right choice.

But there have also been doubts in some quarters on whether his party, Labour Party, has what it takes to get him into Aso Rock Next Year.

