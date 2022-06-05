Peter Obi Reacts To Owo Bandit Attack

Labour Party Presidential candidate for Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi has condemned the attack by unknown gunmen on christians at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state today, IGBERETV reports.

Condemning the attack via his Twitter handle, Peter Obi wrote;

“What happened in Owo today again adds to my position that our country is fast becoming a failed state. All must now join hands in saving our country from this existential situation we find ourselves in today.”

“I sympathise with the victims’ families, the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, the people and the Government of Ondo State. I urge the Federal Government and Ondo State Government to do whatever is possible to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book. -PO”



https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1533512869110853638?t=Xlf_8aETi0oeXkdOvFK1sA&s=19

