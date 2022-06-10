Peter Obi Receives Certificate Of Return As Labour Party Presidential Candidate (Pix)

Peter Obi Receives Certificate Of Return As Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate (Photos)

Labour Party candidate for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi has received his certificate of return after winning the party’s presidential primary election that was held on 30th May 2022, IGBERETV reports.

A Twitter post from Labour Party reads;

“Mr. Peter Obi Receives Labour Party Certificate of Returns as its Presidential Candidate for 2023 presidential elections.

Congratulations!!”



https://twitter.com/NgLabour/status/1535244138320379905?t=XDeqNEyo5SqlhE7ps74QPw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related