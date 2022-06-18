Peter Obi Returns From Egypt, Youths Take Selfie With Him At Abuja Airport

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZyaENjNPSE

Peter Obi Returns From Egypt, Youths Take Selfie With Him At Abuja Airport (Photo, Video) – IGBERETV

https://twitter.com/comradephils/status/1538191528706850816?t=nt7EdgxeBqGE0xR3eYzmrQ&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: