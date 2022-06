This man no dey form at all. Very nice man.

Peter Obi flying Economy and also having conversations freely on the flight to Egypt.

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU_golisrAs

He told the guy, “They have asked us to sit down, but don’t worry, I will answer all your questions once we land”.

GOOD MAN!!! Vote wisely in the next coming elections Ooooo!

GOD BLESS THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ce0nnNDj8n_/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

