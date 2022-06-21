Peter Obi Should Wait Till 2027 Or 2031 – Babangida Aliyu

Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, has said the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi can’t rule Nigeria in 2023.

Aliyu said 2023 is too early for Obi to become president, hence he should wait for either 2027 or 2031.

Featuring on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, the former governor described Obi as an excellent person.

He said Obi would have been the running mate of Atiku Abubakar if he had remained with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He said: “Peter Obi is my good friend and a former member of my former Governors Forum.

“A very excellent person. His candidature, in terms of the Presidency, – I think he will make some name now. But he may be able to make it only in 2027, 2031. But 2023? Too early.

“Even though the young people might go for him, the name is not dropping everywhere else. I doubt if Nigerians are ready for him now as a presidential candidate.



“I would have loved him as a Vice President. Many of us were rooting for him to be running mate to Atiku again.”

