Seriously, what happened to Tinubu’s previously overactive social media battering rams?

They used to dominate the Nigerian social media space.

But they seem to have disappeared just when Tinubu needs them the most.

Has Obi-mania suffocated them to death?

Or maybe it’s because they’ve already exhausted their defensive arsenal.



https://twitter.com/farooqkperogi/status/1540924714981416960?s=19

