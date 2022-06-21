Peter Obi Will Be Better Suited As Minister Of Economy – Ned Nwoko

Business magnate Ned Nwoko has stated that the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi lacks the structure required to lead the country

Speaking in a BBC interview on Tuesday, Mr Nwoko praised the former Anambra state governor’s demeanour in the business sphere

“Peter Obi is a good man and has impressed me. When he came to London he came alone. He’s a capitalist, a big-time player in the business world, and conservative in how he handles things, ‘ he said

“I will like him back in PDP, he will do well as Minister of Economy, and he will help us turn around Nigeria’s economy.

The former House of Representatives member also noted that certain factors in the Labour Party would hinderObi from unseating the ruling the party

“Labour Party does not have the structure to win but they have a support base. He’s a popular candidate but cannot become president because he does not have the structure.

As a president, you must have the majority of the Labour Party in the House of Representatives and Senate.

“Many things in Nigeria will work against the emergence of a president under the Labour party, It wouldn’t happen.”

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/06/21/peter-obi-will-be-better-suited-as-minister-of-economy-says-ned-nwoko/

