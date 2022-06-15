Peter Obi’s Egypt Trip: Former UK High Commissioner To Nigeria Replies Sowore

Peter Obi’s Egypt Trip: UK Former High Commissioner To Nigeria Replies Sowore
Paul Thomas Arkwright CMG is a British diplomat who was High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2015–2018
Heard @PeterObi traveled to Egypt to learn how to fix Education/Power problems, this is exactly the problem with unprepared candidates. It is 9 months to election & a two-term gov. & former VP candidate want to go learn something from Egypt in 3 days? Wow! #WeCantContinueLikeThis
Would have thought that learning from other countries is key to turning round failing performance in Nigeria? Not all solutions are home grown. @PeterObi
