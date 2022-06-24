Peter Obi’s Supporters Have Offered To Sponsor His Campaign In The North – Sarki

Related thread: Sarki Smiles To The Bank As Peter Obi’s Supporters Donate Money For PR

As reported by Sarki and liked by Columbus @Chude_, an aggressive Obi’s supporter.

Peter Obi Stans are aggressive & sometimes insulting, but the fact they’re willing to use their hard earned money to sell PO is telling on how far they’re willing to go for the man. I’ve gotten DM’s from handles who are willin to sponsor his campaign in the north with their money



Northerners react…

Reacting, a Northerner, Yusuf, wrote, “Baba tell them to reach to me let us grab that money and vote for our choices. Let us do them shege mana.”

Another tweep, Khalifa said, “Oga muci kudinsu kawai�” meaning, “Oga, make we just chop their money”.

Northern influencers have been having a field day, thanks to motivational speakers and Prophets who have somehow managed to convince Mr Obi that he could win the presidency.

