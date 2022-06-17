Peter Obi’s Trip To Epypt: Nigerians Hail LP Presidential Candidate

2023: Peter Obi’s Trip To Egypt Exudes Confidence As Nigerians Hail LP Presidential Candidate

Days ago the presidential candidate for Labour Party, HE Peter Obi left the shores of Nigeria for Egypt, according to the presidential hopeful he is on a mission to understudy the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors.

Since he departed the country on a commercial airline with other public passengers, the internet has been buzzing with numerous comments questioning his decision to undergo a study at a time when he is supposed to be campaigning and reaching out to Nigerians about his presidency.

Doyin Okupe, who spoke about the trip, claimed Obi was slated to see the Siemens plants, which had increased Egypt’s electricity capacity in four years. His aim is to determine how and at what cost this may be reproduced in Nigeria.

While some Nigerians, primarily from the opposition, have questioned Obi’s decision to embark on a noble and important tour for only three days, others believe that his travel demonstrates confidence in his abilities to take over the country’s issues.

According to this group of Nigerians, the country should be pleased that Obi is traveling abroad for legitimate reasons that will add value to the country, which is far superior to the other elderly presidential aspirants who travel abroad for medical treatment at every opportunity and end up spending months.

Hear how the majority of Nigerians are applauding Obi’s trip, which they believe demonstrates the guy is ready to begin administration of the country on a solid platform.

Here’s a quick rundown of how Twitter users reacted to his trip to Egypt. “People who don’t get angry when a sitting president travels abroad on “medical vacation” are fuming because Peter Obi went on a fact finding trip to Egypt with his own money. It is well.”

Another Twitter user opined that, “Peter Obi had hinted he’ll be off to a trip to Egypt to learn & understand what they did with their electricity. Beyond relocating their whole villages & the poor to newly built cities, Egypt is the model of working nation in Africa. Obi is ahead of his peers”

“Peter Obi demonstrates capacity & focus, time after time. His trip to Egypt did not surprise people like us. It shouldn’t be confused or misconstrued. He prepared himself for leadership unlike the charlatans. Obi is the ONLY ONE whose heart is in the right place. A class act.”

Beyond the euphoria his visit is arousing, here are some interesting facts to know about Egypt which is the cradle of world civilization.

Egypt has created over 10,000 factories and 34 new cities in the last seven years. The country is said to feature the world’s largest water treatment facility, an archaeological museum, the world’s fourth largest solar park, Africa’s tallest skyscraper, the largest fish farm, and the continent’s longest rail line.

In addition to all of this, the African country is now building the world’s largest Olympic Sports City, a shopping mall, the world’s largest first space research city, and a monorail line, among other things.

Obi has shown that he is prepared for leadership and remains focused on the goal. He is self-assured and has demonstrated to Nigerians that he has a clear path to national prosperity, in contrast to the big political parties, whose interests are to continue keeping power with nothing tangible to show.

The PDP killed Nigeria’s power sector, and the APC came on board to cremate it finally. Obi’s passion to see our country become one of the top industrialized nations in the world is admirable, and it should not be politicized; after all, it is only a three-day journey done with his own money, not tax payers’ money.

From Island Communications Village, Smart Omo-Idemudia writes.source iReporteronline

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/2023-nigerians-hail-peter-obis-trip-to-egypt-says-it-exudes-confidence/

