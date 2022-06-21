Philip Aduda Is New Senate Minority Leader, Ahmad Lawan Announces Defections

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday named Philip Tanimu Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party, representing FCT as the new Senate Minority Leader.

Aduda was a two-time Member of the House of Representatives representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, and has been in the Senate since 2011. He emerged following the resignation and eventual defection of Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe (Abia South). Until his nomination as Minority leader, Senator Aduda was the Senate Minority Whip

Chukwuka Godfrey Utazi represents Enugu North Senatorial District and has been in the Senate since 2015. He replaces Senator Aduda who was nominated Minority leader.

Senate President @DrAhmadLawan read a letter from the @OfficialPDPNig, announcing:

i. Senator Philip Aduda as the new Senate Minority Leader; and

ii. Senator Chukwuka Utazi as Senate Minority Whip.



@Nigerian Senate

The Senate President also announced some defections:

a. Sen. Ahmad Babba Kaita (Kastina North Senatorial District) officially notifies the @NGRSenate of his defection from the All Progressive Congress (APC) party to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

b. Sen. Francis Alimikhena (Edo North Senatorial District) officially notifies the @NGRSenate of his defection from the All Progressive Congress (APC) party to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

3/ c. Sen. Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South Senatorial District) officially notifies the @NGRSenate of his defection from the All Progressive Congress (APC) Party to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).



