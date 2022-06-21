Photos From The Unveiling Of Clickafix Professional Market Place App In Lagos

ClickAFix has officially unveiled it’s market place App for professional home services and repairs at Marriott hotel ikeja, Lagos today.

During the product presentation Mr Pawan Bhandari, ClickaFix Product Manager said the App is design to provide professional services to Nigerians who required the service of a skilled service providers at the convenience of your home. You can get a barber, plumber, generator repairs all at your fingertips.

To use the App, all you have to do is to download, register with your phone number and browse the services you’re looking for and you’ll get professionals in your location.

The brand head of Partnership, Precious Akan speaks assured the public of qualified services provided when they book for any services on the App.

As part of the activities set aside for the launch, ClickAFix is giving out 20% discount for the first 200 people who download the App and another 20% discounts for people who followed their social media pages.

The ClickaFix App is available for download on Playstore for Android and Appstore for iPhones.

Below are pictures From the launch.

