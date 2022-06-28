Photos Of Nigerian Law School In Port Harcourt Built By Rivers State Government

Pictures of Multi-Billion Naira Nabo Graham-Douglas Campus of Nigerian Law school in Port Harcourt built by Rivers State Government.

The campus has a 1500 capacity classroom blocks, 1638 capacity hostel blocks, 1500 capacity multipurpose hall, 16 units 3-bedroom flat staff quarters with swimming pool, gymnasium and lawn tennis court.

It has a Library, sick bay, admin block, cafeteria building, store, sporting facilities for students, internal roads/drains, street lights, three power generators of 1000kva each, 2.5mva substation, dedicated fire station, and 40,000 liters water tank.

The campus is named after late Rivers State lawyer, Nabo Bekinbo Graham-Douglas, SAN, who was Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for the Federation in the regime of General Yakubu Gowon.

