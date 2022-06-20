Photos Of Some Man Utd Players Enjoying Vacations Across The Globe

Manchester united stars are certainly having the best of summer vacations across the world following the end of both club season and international football break.

The stars are using the opportunity to recharge their batteries and refresh their body before the pre-season preparations begins.

Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo have been spotted in different locations back in Spain with his family as they enjoy a sunny time out together

The Manchester united star will be spending his second season in Manchester united colour and will hope this holiday vacation keeps him in best condition going into next season.

Meanwhile players such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and former Manchester united player Jesse Lingard are not left out of the summer groove as they put football matters behind them at least for now to soak up some summer sun.

