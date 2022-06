Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is currently on vacation in Turkey with his Abia State counterpart, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Photos of the governors relaxing by the shores of the Aegean Sea were posted on Wike official Twitter handle on Tuesday, June 28.

“Finally enjoying a much-needed vacation in Turkey with my

brother, @GovernorIkpeazu” the post read.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/6/photos-of-wike-and-ikpeazu-on-vacation-in-turkey.html

