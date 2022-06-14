Pictures From Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Concrete Expressway Road Project In Lagos

ONGOING LEGACY PROJECT: THE ETI-OSA-LEKKI-EPE EXPRESSWAY MASSIVE CONCRETE ROAD PROJECT (Eleko Junction to EPE) construction by the Administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu).

PROJECT DETAILS:

– Contractor: Craneburg Construction

– Rigid Pavement (Concrete road)

– Project Distance: 18.75 Km (Phase 1)

– 6-lane dual Carriageway with dedicated truck lane for heavy duty vehicles

– 1.5km Pedestrian Walkway and Drainage on both sides

When completed, perennial traffic gridlocks would be eliminated, improvement of socio-economic activities in and around Lekki-Epe Expressway and surroundings, reduce travel time etc

– Second Phase will start at Abraham Adesanya Junction to Eleko Junction with a span of 26.7km.

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1536642259021594624?t=9Hzx3PZb96CoI8ZmwBIGPw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related