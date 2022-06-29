Pictures From TECNO CAMON 19 Series Launch In Lagos

Africa’s renowned smartphone brand, TECNO yesterday launch it lastest CAMON 19 series with theme FASHION meet TECH at an exclusive location in Lagos. The CAMON 19 Series is coming after the CAMON 18 that was launched October last year. The Launch event was held in attendance of celebrities, tech bloggers and several fahion icons.

TECNO CAMON 19 Series launches with cutting edge technology. The device features the brand first RGBW+G+P sensitive camera lens, OIS+EI stabilization and TECNO’S true tone night portrait system for enhanced photography experience, large storage capacity and lots more impressive features.

Below are pictures from the launch.

