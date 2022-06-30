‘Pictures Of My Roadside Trip From California To Las Vegas’

Hello,
For my VACATION, I had to embark on a trip from Los Angeles, California to Las Vegas, Nevada by Road. I will be updating you Guys as I maximize this awesome opportunity.
This Vacation will engulf complete 7 days thereafter, I will be heading to another state which I will be communicating in due course.
Here are Pictures to allay your stress….
Follow me, as I update you with my kickoff pictures, Road trip proper and arrival pictures.
Here are my KICKOFF pictures
Mind you, this is just for your Information!