Plateau State Declares Two Days As Public Holiday For PVC Registration

BREAKING: Govt Declares Two Days As Public Holiday For PVC Registration

Govt has declared two-day public holiday for PVC registration.

THE NATION REPORTERS reports that the Plateau State Government has declared June 28, 2022, as a public holiday to enable citizens of the state to turn out en masse to register at the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Permanent voter’s card slated to end on June 30 2022.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu said the decision of the governor was aimed at ensuring that citizens of Plateau State are not denied the opportunity to participate and vote for candidates of their choice ahead of next year’s general election.

It further stated that “Governor Simon Bako Lalong has declared Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, 28, 2022, as a public holiday.

“This is to enable citizens of Plateau State to turn out end masse for the ongoing INEC voter’s registration exercise which concludes nationwide on Thursday, June 30.

https://thenationonlineng.net/lalong-declares-two-day-public-holiday-for-pvc-registration/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related