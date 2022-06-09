Please Advise A Confused Soul

Hello, good day Nairalanders.

I’m presently in a critical situation in my life. I really need your advice on this situation of mine.

I just feel like a looser, I am an undergraduate studying botany. In 300 level due to me deferring a semester due to a Relapsing illness (schizophrenia). I suffered from brain fog when I resumed school after the relapse and lock down. I’m 26 and I don’t have any skill and don’t have a degree at hand.

The reason for this is not far fetched because till date I still harbour that anger for what my Dad has done to me. When I was in Jss1 in a very good school and also doing well, he removed me and my younger brother from school and took us to a Quran memorizing Islamic school following the advice of a hausa colleague of his in his place of work.

We memorized the holy book but for me it came with it’s price, I didn’t even have solid memorization of the Quran self to speak. I went through hell in those two years memorizing the holy book, ranging from mental, physical and spiritual challenges, which I believe triggered the schizophrenia am suffering from today. After the graduation ceremony from the Islamic school he enrolled me in conventional secondary school into Ss1 which means I never attended Jss2 and Jss3. Had episodes of relapse of the ailment am suffering from after then twice apart from the first occurrence after my memorization of the holy book. I believe that if I was allowed to continue my education back then I would have been a graduate by now and even working and must have gained financial independence

Presently my mum brought the idea that we should meet a Sheikh who is a saint of God, regarding my issue of not being able to read, assimilate let alone retain, the Saint said that I should defer a session, that is a year so that he will pray for me that there is a good spirit standing beside me that needs to be dissolved into my system, which (the spirit) is as a result of a spiritual book, litanies I read that my father gave me.

So now I don’t have any skill, my Father has no source of income whatsoever, he doesn’t earn any salary, he only has ND, the money we are even feeding on presently is a contribution by BOT of a foundation he founded to buy a house for its Islamic school.

I started learning photography during the lock down but left it for no tangible reason. My Dad insisted that I should learn shoe mending, that it is easy to learn and get small small change, I started it but had to leave it when I faced the challenge of sowing and polishing shoes, I don’t just like the work.

Presently am been pressured by my parents to get something doing to be getting money because even to eat once in a day is a problem for us now, and to buy the drug am living on which enables me to sleep but believe me I’m at loss of what to do, should I go back and learn photography as a skill or should I find a job, like a company that can employ an Ssce holder. Cos the former needs start up fee and also need time for me to master it before talking of getting money from it.

Secondly, regarding my academics, I am thinking of using this one year or two years which I would defer to gain financial independence and mental well being, then rewrite jamb and apply for my original passion which is medicine and surgery but hmm, am already in my late twenties, so please Nairalanders help a confused soul.

Sorry for the long write up, just had to say everything.

Thanks, any contribution is welcomed I am really in a critical situation.

