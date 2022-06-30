‘Poisoned’ Cows: Kaduna Jema’a LG Chairman Summons Emergency Meeting

By Ahmed Ali

The Chairman of Jema’a LGA in Kaduna State, Comrade Yunana Markus Barde, has held an emergency meeting with Fulani, community and religious leaders to further peaceful discussion over the case of about 10 cows said to have been killed after eating poisoned cassava peel.

The meeting, which was held at the local government secretariat in Kafanchan, had in attendance the DPO, Mr Dantsoho Lau Abdullahi; officer in charge of DSS, Mr Ibrahim Abu; District Head of Aso, Mr Barnabas Samaila; as well as CAN and JNI representatives, among others.

The meeting followed series of peace engagements with the Fulani community and an expanded meeting organised by the councillor representing Aso Ward, Nathan Leo, held at the palace of the District Head of Aso with all the heads of security in the area, as well as the Fulani and farmers, immediately it was reported on Saturday that cows belonging to Sale Muhammed collapsed and were slaughtered after eating poisoned cassava peel while grazing on a land in Kurmin Zaki community in Gwong (Kagoma) Chiefdom.

Presenting their findings during the meeting, the LGA’s Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ardo Bayero Babiyo, and the Youth Leader of Jagindi, Mr Ishaku Nuhu, who had been assigned to immediately visit the scene of the incident, confirmed that eight cows were slaughtered and two died, but said they could not see evidence of poison and the cassava peel did not smell poison.

Barde sympathised with the owner of the cows over the incident which he described as painful and encouraged him to accept the situation in good faith.

He, however, assured him that he would report the incident and present his request for assistance to the state government.



https://dailytrust.com/kaduna-lg-chair-summons-emergency-meeting-over-poisoned-cows

