Police Arrest Suspect Over Dismembered Body In Kubwa (Graphic Photo)

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with the gruesome murder and dismembering of a yet-to-be-identified suspected middle-aged lady.

Recall that on the 20th June 2022, following the receipt of information at the Kubwa divisional police headquarters about sighting the dismembered body around PW Bridge Kubwa, Police Crime scene investigators (CSI) were drafted to the scene for necessary actions while the bag-packed body part was removed by the environmental health workers as demanded by standards best practices.

Following intelligence gathering and painstaking effort of the Command’s Tactical and Intelligence assets attached to the Kubwa Divisional Police Headquarters detailed on the case, An arrest was made at about 4:45 pm on the same day. Investigation so far proves progressive and is intensified to unravel other facts surrounding the incident as will be communicated subsequently.

The FCT Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday psc while reassuring the good people of the Territory of the Command’s unalloyed commitment to bringing crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the Territory, urged residents to eschew the promulgation of fake news in all its forms and enjoined them to rather partner with the police especially as touching the rendition of concise, accurate and prompt information.

Members of the public are therefore urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, can be contacted on: 0902 222 2352,

ASP ODUNIYI OMOTAYO

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer,

For: The Commissioner of Police

FCT Police Command,

Abuja.



