Police Bust Kano Imposter Blackmailing Facebook Lovers With Nudes (Pix)

Man posing as “Zahra Mansur” arrested for catfishing, blackmail on Facebook

By Mustapha Usman

A young man, Musa Lurwanu Maje, has been arrested by the police in Kano for catfishing and blackmailing people on Facebook.

Posing as Zahra Mansur, the suspect confessed to creating the account to defraud and blackmail people.

A statement by the spokesman for Kano Police Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said Mr Maje had also confessed to cajoling some men to send them nude pictures and consequently blackmail them to give him money.

MR KIYAWA, A SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE, NOTED THAT THE SUSPECT SPECIALIZED IN USING MALE AND FEMALE NAMES, CREATING SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS, AND DEFRAUDING HIS VICTIMS, “ESPECIALLY RANDY LOVERS”.

READ FULL POLICE STATEMENT BELOW

ARREST OF A SUSPECTED NOTORIOUS SOCIAL MEDIA FRAUDSTER

Between April to June 2022, there was a public outcry on the activities of a notorious fraudster on various Social Media platforms that specialized in using male and female names, pictures, and videos, creating various accounts on Facebook, WhatsApp, etc., and defrauding many people, especially randy lovers. One Zahra Mansur, ‘f’, 20 years old also complained that she received phone calls from her close associates that someone uses her name, pictures, and videos, creating Facebook accounts, and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

2. On receipt of these reports, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of detectives led by SP Shehu Dahiru to arrest the culprit. The team immediately swung into action using technical support.

3. Sustained efforts and intelligence-led follow-up, led to the arrest of the suspect, one Musa Lurwanu Maje, ‘m’, popularly known on the Social Media as Musa L Maje, 26 years old, of Sitti Village, Sumaila LGA, Kano State. The suspect was arrested in possession of a Redmi Note 11 Pro mobile phone valued at Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000:00) and other accessories bought from the proceeds of fraud. The sum of Seventy Thousand Naira was also recovered from his possession. Nude pictures and videos of victims were also recovered from him.

4. On investigation, the suspect confessed that he specialized in the use of Social Media and creates fake Social Media accounts to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. He claimed to have created a fake Facebook account bearing “Zahra Mansur” and uses her pictures and videos to defraud people without her consent. He also confessed to having deceived many people and got their nude pictures and videos, and threatened to blackmail them if they refuse to send money to him.

5. The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi directed for discreet investigation, after which the suspect will be charged to Court for prosecution. Anyone with a complaint against the suspect should contact 08067060267 or 08065060100. The good people of the State are advised to be cautious of their social media engagements, avoid sharing sensitive information with unknown persons, like pictures, videos, bank details, etc., and shun all forms of hate speeches and sharing of fake news, such as the Command will remain committed to ensuring peace continue to prevail in Kano State. Thank you and God bless.

SP ABDULLAHI HARUNA KIYAWA, ANIPR,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, KANO STATE COMMAND.

