Police Find Missing Safiyanu Amira, Woman Who Claimed She Was Kidnapped In Abuja

See previous thread here: Ameerah Sufyan: Police Investigate Kidnap Of Woman In Abuja

NPF FCT Command @policeng_fct

BREAKING NEWS !!!!!

FCT POLICE FIND MISSING SAFIYANU AMIRA; DEBUNKS THE KIDNAPPING OF 17 OTHERS BY ARMED MEN IN POLICE UNIFORM.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody.

While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday psc while commending the gallantry of the Tactical and Investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.

He enjoined the good people of the FCT not to relent in partnering with the police, especially towards the rendition of information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines:

08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,

ASP ODUNIYI OMOTAYO

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer,

For: The Commissioner of Police

FCT Police Command,

Abuja.



https://twitter.com/policeng_fct/status/1537736959963054080

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related