Police In Oyo Arrest Bank Worker & Four Others Over Plans To Rob A Bank

The Police in Oyo state have arrested a criminal gang that specializes in raiding banks in Ibadan, the state capital.

In a Statement released by its public relations officer, Adewale Osifeso, the police indicated that the arrest of the suspects who recently robbed a new generation bank in Ibadan, was made easy with an intelligence-led and purpose-driven operation of the gallant officers of the command.

According to the statement, the suspected criminal gang members are Abass Azeez ‘m’ 42yrs, Mayowa Kehinde ‘m’ 29yrs contract staff/marketer with a new generation bank, Rildwan Eniola ‘m’ 33yrs, Mistura Akinade ‘f’ 33yrs, Abass Aderoju ‘m’ 41yrs and Akeem Adeniyi ‘m’ 37yrs.

The Statement added that the suspects were all nabbed at their Agara Odo-Ona hideout along Akala Road after concluding plans to execute a bank robbery attack on another new generation bank within the metropolis.

The Statement further stated that the suspects have all confessed their various involvements in the criminal operations which include arms procurement and clandestine intelligence gathering ahead of the proposed date of perpetrating the dastardly act.

It states further that comprehensive investigations are in progress to crackdown the criminal network and other accomplices.

The Statement adds that in cases of emergency, the Command can be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614.

The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and i-phone users respectively.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko has enjoined the general public to continue to partner the police in providing timely and credible information valuable in curbing criminality and maintaining the relative tranquility enjoyed in the State.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/6/police-in-oyo-arrest-bank-worker-and-four-others-over-alleged-plans-to-rob-a-bank-in-ibadan.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related