Police Kill Kaduna Bandit In Military Uniform, Recover AK49 Rifle, Revolver (Pics)

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have killed one bandit during a gun duel and recovered one AK49 assault rifle, a locally fabricated long-range revolver with its twelve polymer cased cartridges, and one operational motorcycle.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, June 23, said security operatives received a distress call that some bandits were sighted along Galadimawa Kidandan road in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.

“The tactical operation came via a distress call received in the early hours of 23rd June, 2022 at about 0730hrs that some armed bandits were sighted along Galadimawa Kidandan road in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State,” the statement read.

“Their movement was strongly suspected to be for their usual heinous mission. In a bid to truncate such a mission, the CP immediately ordered for deployment of strong nearby force to the location for a possible engagement and restoration of safety.

“The Operatives engaged the hoodlums with clinical precision and succeeded in countering the bandits’ mission as they were compelled to retreat into the forest with some sustaining bullet injuries while one other was gunned down, his AK49 assault rifle and operational motorcycle recovered. Equally, a locally fabricated long range revolver with its 12 polymer cased cartridges was recovered when search of the area was conducted.”

Meanwhile, efforts are geared towards restoring public confidence with rigorous patrol and surveillance of the area in order to prevent any further attack on communities or commuters.

The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Y.A Ayoku, applauded the character and commitment of the Officers aimed at the safety and security of the State.



