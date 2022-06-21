Police Officers Arrested For Extorting N320k From A Lady In Lagos

Video of the lady making complaints :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THZMiZqjm0A

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a tweet this morning.

The policemen involved in this case have all been identified and are currently at the State Headquarters. All attempts to reach the complainant have proven abortive. We would appreciate any information on how to reach her. DM is always open.



https://mobile.twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1539133603245957122/photo/1

The Lady took to social media to describe her ordeal at the hands of some ostensibly Nigerian police officers. On her way to Lekki Phase II, the lady said she was robbed by the cops.

According to her, the Policemen pulled over their car at a checkpoint in Lekki Conservation Center and searched their belongings. She gladly handed over her suitcase to the authorities because it contained nothing incriminating. When one of the Policemen questioned what she was doing with weed, she was taken aback.

If she didn’t give them N400,000k, they threatened to hand her over to the NDLEA. She ended up giving them N320,000k out of fear.

