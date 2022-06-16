Police Officers Flog PHED Officials For Attempting To Disconnect Boss’ Light

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGAyJYexGEU

Police officers flog Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company officials after they attempted to disconnect their boss’ power supply in Calabar

An eyewitness disclosed that the incident occurred on the morning of Thursday, June 16.

The police officers reportedly attacked the PHED officials after they tried disconnecting the power supply of a bakery they were securing in the Cross River state capital, after its owner said to be a politician allegedly failed to pay his bills .

Source:https://www.facebook.com/100050487580007/posts/567714661588115/?app=fbl

