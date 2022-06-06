Police Statement On Owo Attack

Ondo State Police @OndoPoliceNg

Telegraphic: PRESSPOL AKURE,

In reply, please quote,

Ref No. AZ:5280/ONS/PPRO/VOL.1/116

Date: 5th June, 2022

The Director of News

PRESS RELEASE

ATTACK ON ST FRANCIS CHURCH: POLICE COMMENCE INVESTIGATION, DEPLOY PERSONNEL TO FORTIFY AREA

Today, Sunday 5th June, 2022 at about 11:30am, while the Church service was ongoing, some armed men invaded the church and attacked members of the church, where some lives were lost and some sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants approached the church during the service, started shooting from outside the church while others numbering about four shot directly into the church.

The CP while commiserating with the Church, family of the deceased, the People of Owo and Ondo State Government, has ordered immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to the area to restore normalcy and fortify the entire community.

Meanwhile, the CP has equally ordered Forensic Investigation into the attack to ascertain the actual or remote cause(s) of the attack and for immediate arrest of the assailants as all hands are deck to forestall any similar attack in any part of the state.

E-Signed

SP Odunlami Funmilayo, Mnipr,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For:- Commissioner of Police,

Ondo State Police Command,

Akure



https://twitter.com/OndoPoliceNg/status/1533519285519360001

