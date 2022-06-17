Policeman Killed As Unknown Gunmen Attack Checkpoint In Nsukka (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NaoxCcfK8o

One policeman has been shot dead and patrol vehicles burnt as armed men attacked a police units at Umeano junction, Ibagwa Road, Nsukka LGA, Enugu State.

From WithinNigeriaNews

Pandemonium has broken in Nsukka town, Enugu state following the killing of yet to be identified police officer by unknown gun men.

The incident which happened at Umeano junction on Friday morning Ibagwa road, Nsukka local government area left the surrounding community dwellers scamper for safety.

Our source gathered that the junction has become notorious for police daily extortion.

Within Nigeria source explained that the police in the area have been severally warned to desist from extorting innocent motorists, all to no avail.

Our source equally revealed that one time or the other, motorists have gone on road protests against police brutality and extortion in and around the junction, yet nothing meaningful has come out of it.

However, the latest incident was said to have happened following several anger against the police in the area.

An eye witness, Mr. Reuben Eze who spoke to our reporter explained that ” the unknown gun visited the police check point at Umeano junction, shot one police officer and set their vehicle ablaze. I was going to Nkwo Ibagwa when I heard a bang at the junction. Suddenly, the police men at the junction started running away and before you know it, their vehicle was set ablaze.”

Mr. Eze also revealed that ” there is virtually nobody on the road now even as today is Nkwo market day of the community.

However, all efforts to get the reaction of the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr.

Daniel Ndukwe proved abortive as he was not picking his calls.



Source: https://www.withinnigeria.com/news/2022/06/17/unknown-gunmen-kill-police-officer-set-vehicle-ablaze-in-nsukka/amp/

