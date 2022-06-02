Port Harcourt Slay Queen Dies After Botched Plastic Surgery (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3x2BpSO688s

Port Harcourt Big Girl Dies After Botched Plastic Surgery, Friends Confront Doctor (Photos, Video)

A Port Harcourt big girl known as Christabel died at a hospital in Lagos few days ago following a botched plastic surgery, IGBERETV reports.

Friends of the young lady have shared video of the doctor allegedly behind the process being confronted.

Her friend claimed on Twitter that before Christabel’s death, she complained to the clinic that did her surgery that she was bleeding. The friend claimed the clinic told Christabel it was a normal post-surgery experience and the bleeding will stop. Sadly, it proved fatal.

She said when friends didn’t hear from Christabel for days, they searched at the hospital where she went for the surgery and the hospital allegedly gave them a letter showing that her body has been deposited at the morgue.

The friend said the hospital didn’t contact any of Christabel’s relatives to let them know of her death, until they went to the hospital.

A friend of the deceased shared a video of the doctor alleged to have conducted the surgery being confronted with the caption “Wicked goat, look at the doctor, he took my friend’s life”.



https://twitter.com/poshcupcake_1/status/1532116962612060160?t=ob-ktNNMDUdfYjtwCkYAtQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related