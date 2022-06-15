Portable Welcomes Newborn Baby With His Baby Mama (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpziPIN0YVo

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as portable has welcomed a baby boy with his baby mama.

This is coming barely six months after the singer rose to fame with his popular hit song ‘Za Zu’.

The new baby is also the singer’s second child with his baby mama.

Portable shared the good news on his Instagram page on Tuesday expressing appreciation to God for the bundle of joy.

Sharing adorable photos of himself and his lovely baby, he wrote: “Aliamdlulilai…izza bouncing baby boi Opeyemi Ølüwa Mi Eazy ZAZUU Son @omobewaji_oluwaferanmi_ewatomi Iya baby”



As expected many Nigerian celebrities and fans stormed his comment section with congratulatory messages.

obi_cubana wrote: “Congratulations Odogwu Ambassador”

