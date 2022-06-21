Singer Portable’s Aide Crushes A Bikeman To Death In Ogun State

There was tension around Iyana Ilogbo in Ogun State, on Tuesday afternoon, after up-and-coming singer, Portable’s driver, hit a bikeman with his Range Rover, IgbereTV reports.

It was gathered that Portable’s driver was on his way to the naming ceremony of his boss’ second child when the tragic incident occurred. Multiple sources report that the victim was rushed to the hospital but passed on.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CfEcbUFL4PR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

