Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo is set to wed and has released her pre-wedding photos on Instagram, IGBERETV reports.

She captioned the photos;

“I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real I love you Sweet❤️”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CfJk4JBquaw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related