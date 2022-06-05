Precious Chikwendu Hails Femi Fani Kayode As She Reunites With Her Kids

Precious Chikwendu, the ex-wife of former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode has appreciated him for giving her the opportunity to reunite with her kids.

The ex-beauty queen and the former Minister have been in a nasty custody war over their 4 kids.

Chikwendu and Fani-Kayode have been enmeshed in a legal battle for the custody of their four boys since 2020.

It seems the extranged couple have set aside their differences to put their kids first.

Precious took to Instagram hours ago to thank him for the opportunity he gave her to see her kids.

She wrote, “The way to slay to a play date with your sons. 4eal_ffk. Nice”.

Kemi Filani news recalls Precious Chikwendu had started an online petition on change.org to force her estranged husband, Femi Fani-Kayode, to allow her have access to her children

The online petition named ‘Justice for Snowhite and sons’ is addressed to the United Nations and seven others.

A brief note about the petition reads, “Precious Chikwendu, Miss United Nations 2014, cohabited with former minister of aviation of Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode who has a history of abusing women. She experienced severe mental and physical abuse for the period 6 years they were together. She was locked up in a mental home where she was injected with substances on the orders of Femi Fani-Kayode to enable him create a situation to take over her kids. Since Precious walked away on August 2nd 2020, she has not been allowed any form of access to her children.

“In December 2021, the former Minster disobeyed court orders to allow her access to her children. Several court suits to have access to her children through the Nigerian court system have been met with a roadblock as Precious still has no access to her kids who are all below the age of six. She has taken all legal steps as permitted by her country but the country has failed her as the former minister still walks around like a hero and free even with proofs of domestic violence, assault and battery.

“Precious is seeking justice and custody of her children. This bill will help her bring her problem before the International community.”

The petition came about 48 hours after she penned a sad, public note to her first son Lotanna on his birthday.

Encouraging the public to sign the petition, Chikwendu wrote in an Instagram post, “If you believe we can, then kindly append your support and share by visiting my bio or using the link below. We would reach all international agencies reachable so please don’t get tired of my request.”

More than 6,000 persons signed the petition, with the target been 7,500.

https://www.kemifilani.ng/entertainment/precious-chikwendu-hails-femi-fani-kayode-as-she-reunites-with-her-kids?utm_source=&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=kemi%20filani%27s%20blog

