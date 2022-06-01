Pregnant Woman Shot Five Times By Police In Missouri, USA (Photo)

Pregnant Black woman suspected of carjacking is shot five times by Missouri police, witness says

‘They shot five times,’ says the witness. ‘I remember seeing her hit the ground and I froze’

An eyewitness says police in Kansas City , Missouri repeatedly shot an unarmed pregnant woman as she tried to run away.

“They shot five times,” the witness, who only gave her first name, Shedanja, told the Kansas City Star . “I remember seeing her hit the ground and I froze.”

The injured woman, who is Black, was suspected of carrying out a carjacking with a male accomplice. KCTV has identified her as Leonna Hale, 26. She is still alive, but suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she is in stable condition.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) officers confronted the pair of suspects in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store on Friday. The male suspect reportedly jumped out of the car and ran away, but Ms Hale stayed and put her hands up.

“She did not pull out a weapon on them,” Shedanja told the Star . “She did not even have a stick in her hand.”



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/pregnant-black-woman-shot-missouri-police-b2090681.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related