President Buhari Arrives Lisbon Ahead Of State Visit (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Lisbon, Portugal ahead of his State Visit and participation at UN Ocean Conference on 28th June 2022
The presidential Jet NAF2 conveying the President and members of his entourage touched ground � at Humberto Lisbon International airport at about 6:35pm
The president was received by The President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the airport.
#BuharisWorking
#NigeriaHasDecide
#NextLevelConfrmed
Vote APC. Vote Change2023
Source;
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02BpbnbuwYwgzYeZjGBtY6o6dLczGiKv64jASM2Mvim6kALX18qwQWP8C3vgo4zC1hl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa