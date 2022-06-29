President Buhari Arrives Lisbon Ahead Of State Visit (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Lisbon, Portugal ahead of his State Visit and participation at UN Ocean Conference on 28th June 2022

The presidential Jet NAF2 conveying the President and members of his entourage touched ground � at Humberto Lisbon International airport at about 6:35pm

The president was received by The President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the airport.

Source;

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02BpbnbuwYwgzYeZjGBtY6o6dLczGiKv64jASM2Mvim6kALX18qwQWP8C3vgo4zC1hl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

